OctoFi Hits Market Cap of $4.63 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for $5.80 or 0.00011927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $207,451.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00211429 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

