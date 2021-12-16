Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Offerpad alerts:

Offerpad stock opened at 6.99 on Wednesday. Offerpad has a twelve month low of 6.27 and a twelve month high of 20.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 7.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $8,720,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at about $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $434,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.