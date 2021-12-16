OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Trading Down 21.6%

OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY)’s share price traded down 21.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 98 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

OFX Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OZFRY)

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and International Payment Solutions. The company offers international payment services, such as bank to bank currency transfer services to businesses and consumers.

