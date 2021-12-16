Oleeo (LON:OLEE) Shares Up 3,289.8%

Oleeo PLC (LON:OLEE) shares shot up 3,289.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.11). 2,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.72 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -898.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,999.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.95.

About Oleeo (LON:OLEE)

Oleeo Plc provides Internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers CRM, event management, ATS, interview management, program management, and talent mobility solutions. The company was formerly known as World Careers Network plc and changed its name to Oleeo Plc in June 2018.

