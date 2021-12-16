Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. 23,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,489. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

