Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $408.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00006597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.40 or 0.00314417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,299 coins and its circulating supply is 562,983 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.