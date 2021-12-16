Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Sells $188,023.44 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $175.26. 482,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,569. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.19.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $75,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

