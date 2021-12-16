Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 33.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,934 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Amundi purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 607,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after purchasing an additional 539,272 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $72.56 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

