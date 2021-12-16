OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.62 Per Share

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.39.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.