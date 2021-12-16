ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.84.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.