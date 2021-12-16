OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells $187,930.63 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 11,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $187,930.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $477,484.21.

On Wednesday, December 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $135,946.67.

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $262,707.69.

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00.

OSPN stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $669.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.73.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OSPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,691,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneSpan by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 234,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OneSpan by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

