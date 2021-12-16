Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Plans $1.00 None Dividend

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of OPY opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $556.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.76. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 73,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

