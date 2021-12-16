OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.93. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 132.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in OptiNose by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

