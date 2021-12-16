Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Update

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ORBT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. 625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.79. Orbit International has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.