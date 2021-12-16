Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Down 67.0% in November

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the November 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 990,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 7,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,726. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $168.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.