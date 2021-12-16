Orient Walt Hits Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 73.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $35,066.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

