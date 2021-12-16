Origin Sport 24-Hour Volume Hits $176,223.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $176,223.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00097685 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002486 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

