Orin Green Financial LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Orin Green Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.05. The stock had a trading volume of 74,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,996. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.09.

