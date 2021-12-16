Orin Green Financial LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orin Green Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,739. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.