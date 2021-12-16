Orin Green Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Orin Green Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 50,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.95. 3,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,906. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $171.48 and a 1 year high of $221.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

