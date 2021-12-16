Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OSI stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. Osiris Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

