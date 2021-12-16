Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,759,000 after acquiring an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

