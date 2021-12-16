Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59. 169,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,959,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.