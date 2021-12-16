Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,314,000 after buying an additional 215,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,354,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after buying an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 49.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after buying an additional 372,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $32,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

