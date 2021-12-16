Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 56,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

