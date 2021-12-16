Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.57

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 534964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCRFY. Mizuho raised Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $15.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Panasonic Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

