Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 39.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atrion by 74.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $679.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $727.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.08. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $579.96 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

