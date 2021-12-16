Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 1,019.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 135,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 71.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 176,253 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth $2,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $283.23 million, a PE ratio of -138.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

