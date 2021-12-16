Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.74% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNP. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 68,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,424 shares during the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MNP opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

