Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of -133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

