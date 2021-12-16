Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Randall B. Brenner Sells 15,780 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $67,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

PRTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 686,619 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,112,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

