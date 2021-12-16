Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.29 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $14.26 or 0.00029967 BTC on popular exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $44.35 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054617 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.86 or 0.08279341 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00077732 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.86 or 0.99899812 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051006 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading
