Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 269,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 627,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE BFAM opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.