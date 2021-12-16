Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $204,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $51.80 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $40.14 and a one year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

