Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 883 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 8.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,552,000 after acquiring an additional 116,875 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pentair by 5,931.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $73.73 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

