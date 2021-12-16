Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of PK opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

