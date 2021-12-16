Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

PKIUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. Parkland has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

