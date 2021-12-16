Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.77

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 20578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Parsons by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

