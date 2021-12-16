Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.60. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 1,037 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $59.65 million, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 36.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 67,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,201,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 155,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

