Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 51.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $418.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.27. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

