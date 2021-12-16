Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,914 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

