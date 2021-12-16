Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.82 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

