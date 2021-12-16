Paul Cahill Sciarra Purchases 155,000 Shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50. Joby Aviation Inc has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,233,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

