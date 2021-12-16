PAYCENT (PYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $56,278.15

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $56,278.15 and approximately $38.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040086 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00207176 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

