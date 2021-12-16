PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $74,987.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82.

NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.43. 46,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

