PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,449 shares of company stock worth $537,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

