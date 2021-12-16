Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 7.4%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 68,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,331,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,743 shares of company stock worth $6,930,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after buying an additional 6,053,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 3,694,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after buying an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 1,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

