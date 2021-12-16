Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (OTC:FPHAF)

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (OTC:FPHAF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTC FPHAF opened at $4.00 on Monday. Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for acute organ traumas, vascular damage and cancer immunotherapy. Its pipeline include therapeutic areas, traumakine, and clevegen. The company was founded by Markku Jalkanen, Sirpa Jalkanen, Matti Manner, Juha Peltola, Marko Salmi, Katriina Peltola, Juho Jalkanen and Maija-Leena Hollmen in 2003 and is headquartered in Turku, Finland.

