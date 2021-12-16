Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (OTC:FPHAF)

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (OTC:FPHAF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTC FPHAF opened at $4.00 on Monday. Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.
About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
