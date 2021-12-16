PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

PNNT stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNNT. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Investment stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

