Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Gap Down to $139.95

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.95, but opened at $128.26. Perficient shares last traded at $130.42, with a volume of 1,178 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Get Perficient alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average is $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.