Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Gap Down to $139.95

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.95, but opened at $128.26. Perficient shares last traded at $130.42, with a volume of 1,178 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average is $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.